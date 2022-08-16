Denton County budget FY22-23

Denton County Budget Director Alejandro Moreno presenting the budget.

 Photo Provided

Denton County’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget earmarks an estimated $7 million for cybersecurity measures and technology updates as well as $3.5 million for public safety including expansion of the human trafficking unit.

At the same time, the proposed tax rate is being reduced over a penny and a half from the FY 2022 adopted rate, making the FY 2023 proposed tax rate of $0.217543 the lowest it has been since 1986.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

