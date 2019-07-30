A new house bill will restrict Carrollton’s ability to regulate exterior building materials.
On May 29, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 2439, which states that a city may not adopt or enforce a rule or ordinance that limits the use or installation of a building product or material that is approved for use by a national model code.
During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the council discussed how the new bill will affect the city.
“Any ordinance that you’ve (the City Council) adopted that has to deal with building materials we can’t enforce,” said City Attorney Meredith Ladd. “They (developers) can now use whatever material as long as it’s in one of these national model codes.”
Ladd said there are some exceptions to the rule law, such as programs established by a state agency in order to comply with state or federal funding or a building located in a place or area designated as historically, culturally or architecturally important or significant.
For Carrollton, regulations such as requiring a minimum 70 percent brick or stone content on residential buildings will become null and void. In addition, planned development and special use permits dealing with building materials will also become void. Once the law goes into effect, zoning cases cannot consider building materials as part of the case assessment process.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said the national model codes “allow virtually anything.” The council also expressed its disappointment with the new law.
“I think the pendulum has swung too far here,” said Councilman Steve Babick. “I think the unintended consequences of this House bill is it’s actually going to create greater control by cities and municipalities.”
Councilman Glen Blanscet agreed and said the new law is going to affect residents.
“The ordinances we’ve had in place have been to attempt to provide a nice aesthetic, a nice environment to live in that our citizens can be proud of and to protect home values and property values,” he said.
The city staff presented the council with several options on how to deal with the bill such as creating a vision statement for development and redevelopment or regulating building form and character.
The law is set to go into effect on Sept. 1. In the meantime, the city staff will monitor other cities for best practices and solidify a new process before the law goes into effect.
