Sunday, Texas residents will see hundreds of bills go into effect.
One of those bills include, HB 2630, authored by State Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Carrollton), a representative of House District 115, which includes Carrollton and Coppell.
The bill requires a health plan’s network directory to clearly identify which doctors are in-network facilities. Johnson said many times it is difficult for hospital patients to know if a doctor is in their network or not. With the new bill, patients will be able to avoid surprise medical bills.
“Addressing healthcare is a serious issue our legislators need to fix,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud of the fact we were able to pass this.”
Several gun laws were passed this session. Starting on Sunday, apartment or home landlords cannot ban their tenants from possessing a firearm, guns will now be allowed in all places of worship, and residents may carry a gun during a natural disaster. In addition, school districts may not prevent a licensed gun carrier from possessing a gun if the gun is located in a lockbox in the owner’s vehicle.
Those who have spent hours waiting in line to get their driver’s license renewed may soon see relief. Senate Bill 616 will allocate $212 million to the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to help hire more employees, as well as boost the pay of current employees.
Carrollton is the home of one of several DPS mega centers, but visitors said long lines are still an issue. Johnson said she hopes the new funding can help provide relief and expedite wait times.
“The wait times at these facilities are outrageous,” she said.
Marijuana possession will be handled differently as a new bill legalizes hemp farming and the possession of hemp-derived products, like CBD oil, that contains less than .3 percent of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
The use of medical cannabis has been expanded as more conditions that can be treated with the plant have been approved.
Other laws include those purchasing tobacco must be 21 years old, cough syrup can only be purchased by those 18 years or older, brass knuckles will be legal, and lemonade stands will no longer be regulated. Also, those who steal packages from porches, or porch pirates, will face felony charges.
