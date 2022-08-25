Rising prices affect all of us, but are particularly challenging for older adults on fixed incomes. Approximately one in ten persons rely on Social Security only and received a 2022 cost of living increase that’s well below the inflation rate.
The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging (NCTAAA) has created a new program to benefit people age 60 and over who struggle to meet basic needs.
The Financial Fitness for Older Adults program works with participants over the course of several weeks to develop a spending and saving plan, use health care wisely, avoid scams and unfair loans, and develop strategies for reducing expenses or increasing income. The program is free. While supplies last, those who complete the program will receive a $150 Walmart gift card.
Monique Snipe, a benefits counselor with the NCTAAA and Financial Fitness coach, says, “We know people are struggling. We get a lot of calls from those who are having problems paying for rent, utilities, or medicine. We connect people with emergency help when we can, but our goal with the Financial Fitness Program is to look at ways to get out of emergency mode. For example, there are special programs that can help pay Medicare premiums, deductibles, and copays, but a lot of people don’t know they exist. We can help with the paperwork and put money back in the pockets of those who qualify.”
The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is a program of NCTCOG, a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions.
NCTGOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered around the two urban areas of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas. Currently, NCTCOG has more than 230 member governments, including counties, cities, school districts, and special districts.
