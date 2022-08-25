Rising prices affect all of us, but are particularly challenging for older adults on fixed incomes. Approximately one in ten persons rely on Social Security only and received a 2022 cost of living increase that’s well below the inflation rate.

The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging (NCTAAA) has created a new program to benefit people age 60 and over who struggle to meet basic needs.

