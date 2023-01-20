FRISCO – After being held scoreless in the second quarter of Friday night’s District 9-5A game against Frisco Wakeland, Newman Smith head girls basketball coach Jason Samuels credited the Lady Wolverines for their ability to prevent the Lady Trojans from penetrating to the basket.
Samuels also attributed those struggles to missing a couple of key contributors. Reigning district MVP and senior guard Rakiyah Robertson hasn’t played since Dec. 28 because of an undisclosed injury, while starting center and senior Ledisi Kpea was competing in a volleyball tournament.
Absences and all, Samuels was searching for a way to get the Lady Trojan offense back on track. One player that helped to boost Newman Smith was a recent JV call-up.
Freshman Joniya Woods made a jump shot and putback to start the scoring in the third quarter, while senior guard Aniyah Kidane scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second half to propel the Lady Trojans to an eventual 34-30 victory.
“They’re a solid team going in one direction,” Samuels said of Wakeland. “But if we can reverse the basketball quickly, we can get into the gaps. We needed to get a post presence so we can collapse the zone and we got about three baskets in the quarter from the low-post area and two timely 3-pointers that opened it up.”
Thankfully for Newman Smith (9-16 overall, 3-6 district), Wakeland (9-22, 2-7) scored just two points in the second quarter – a pair of free throws by junior Emily Hauk, which tied the score at 9-9.
The Lady Trojans took a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter on a jump shot and 3-pointer by senior Aniyah Bigam before the Lady Wolverines rallied to forge a 9-all halftime tie.
Newman Smith snapped a nearly 10-minute scoreless drought when Woods made a euro-step move toward the basket and made a short-range jump shot with 6:47 to go in the third quarter. Just 27 seconds later, Woods made a putback underneath the right side of the basket for a 13-9 Lady Trojans lead.
“With Ledisi being gone and Rakiyah being gone, she does have some guard skills playing basically in the four or five hole,” Samuels said of Woods. “She’s getting a little more confident coming out to the three position. She hit a key jumper from the elbow. Once she makes the ball fake, she can get to the basket.”
Woods’ play in the paint helped to open up the perimeter for Newman Smith. Kidane made a 3-pointer from the right corner with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter for a 20-13 Lady Trojans’ lead. Newman Smith also got a timely three-point play on a layup and free throw by sophomore Jada Baxter with 5.8 seconds for a 23-16 lead.
“Aniyah Kidane was actually the district offensive MVP last year and she had a pretty rough injury over the summer and played no basketball at all,” Samuels said. “Her ankle hasn’t been stable for her to get into any shooting. She’s finally getting her feet underneath her and her shots are starting to go in.”
Defensively, Newman Smith was locked in. The Lady Trojans forced several missed shots by the Lady Wolverines and forced nine turnovers in the second and third quarters. But Wakeland woke up offensively in the fourth quarter.
Wakeland turned to rebounding to get back in the game. The Lady Wolverines generated several second-chance opportunities in the game’s final eight minutes, reducing the deficit to 33-30 with a putback by junior Kate Koeller.
Sophomore Faith Lee led Wakeland in scoring with eight points.
The Lady Wolverines had a chance to tie the game. Wakeland stole the ball in the backcourt after Koeller’s shot, but missed a 10-foot jump shot with less than 10 seconds left and Bigam buried a free throw with 0.8 seconds left to seal the win for Newman Smith.
The win kept the Lady Trojans just one game behind Frisco Reedy (4-5) and Creekview (4-5) for fourth place in District 9-5A with seven games to go.
Down to the wire: See the best photos from Newman Smith's 34-30 win over Frisco Wakeland
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.