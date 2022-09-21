tempImageNxR3kv.jpg

NAF Academy of Innovation instructor showing attendees at the grand opening what NAF Academy scholars will be building in their classes.

Students, faculty and professionals from Newman Smith High School, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and NAF came together to celebrate the grand opening of the NAF Newman Smith Academy of Innovation.

On Monday, Sept. 19 at Newman Smith High School, the district and community congregated to commemorate the NAF Newman Smith Academy of Innovation with a ribbon cutting and a ceremony where several leading in the community, the high school, Raytheon and NAF spoke.

A look outside the NAF Academy of Innovation “STEM HUB” located in Newman Smith High School.
A look inside the NAF Academy of Innovation at the grand opening on Monday, Sept. 19.
One of the classrooms inside the NAF Academy of Innovation with rows of computers for their scholars to use.
Newman Smith High School staff, Carrollton community members, NAF staff and Raytheon Technologies staff cutting the ribbon, commemorating the opening of the NAF Academy of Innovation.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

