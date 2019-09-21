Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer presented a proclamation on Tuesday to the Newman Smith High School classes of 1979 and 1980, proclaiming Oct. 11 and 12 as Newman Smith High School Class of 1979 and Class of 1980 Alumni Weekend. Present to receive the mayor’s proclamation were alumni of the two classes, who also are the organizers of a combined class reunion – Carrie Cessna and Jackie Schmitz class of 1979 and Barbi (Lange) Holt, class of 1980. Also on the organizing committee is Barry Stuart, class of 1979, who was unable to attend the meeting.
In 1975 Newman Smith High School opened its campus for the very first time. The school was named after the former Carrollton Farmers Branch Superintendent Newman Smith. The years 2019 and 2020 marks a milestone of 40 years since both classes graduated. Notably, the Newman Smith High School classes of 1979 and 1980 were the first two classes marking the beginning of the new school when it opened in 1975. It housed eighth and ninth grade students living north of Belt Line Road, and during the second year, the school housed ninth and tenth grade students. The third year the school housed eighth through eleventh grade, and the fourth year, the school housed eighth through twelfth grade students.
In 1979 the first graduating class stepped across the stage to receive their diplomas marking them as the Charter Class from their alma mater. One year later, the class of 1980 received their diplomas, having attended five years and opening the school the same years prior.
The Newman Smith High School classes of 1979 and 1980 will host a combined class reunion on Oct. 11 and 12. Alumni will gather to celebrate and reminisce more than 40 years of friendship, school spirit and community pride. The celebration will commence with a Friday Night Flashback by attending the rival football game at Standridge Stadium between the Newman Smith H.S. Trojans and R.L. Turner Lions. Replicating tradition of past years, Friday night festivities will continue with a post-game social at a location to be communicated to attendees. On Oct. 12, reunion attendees will receive a tour of Newman Smith, including photo opportunities inside and outside the school. The evening will cap off with a fun-filled gathering at the Carrollton Marriott Conference Center.
