When it comes to sprinting, senior Aniyah Bigam is one of the fastest to have ever stepped foot on the track for Newman Smith.
Bigam’s high school career reached new heights her junior season. She won Class 5A state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also finished third at state in the 400 with a time of 55.26.
This year, Bigam has shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, she is one of the fastest runners in the country. She is tied for the 12th-best wind-legal 100 time, having run 11.9. Running with the wind at her back earlier this season, Bigam ran a time of 11.31, tied with Duncanville’s Aaliyah Gibson for the fastest in the Dallas area, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Although Bigam decided to forgo the 200 at the District 9-5A meet, she served as one leg on Newman Smith’s 4x400 relay along with Ledisi Kpea, Illiana Williams and Jaliah Robertson. The Lady Trojans’ fastest time this season is 3:48.94, which is fourth fastest in the Dallas area. Bigam will compete in both events at this week’s regional meet in Arlington.
The track and field career of Bigam won’t end after this spring. Last November, Bigam gave a verbal commitment to run for LSU.
While track is Bigam’s primary sport, her athleticism has served her well on the hardwood. She was recently named the 9-5A defensive player of the year.
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Bigam chats about running one of the top times in the nation in the 100, the chemistry that she has with her teammates on the 4x400, what she sold her on LSU, watching LSU win its first national title in women’s basketball and reveals her future plans.
SLM: Congrats on a great season. Describe the feeling of running a wind-legal 100-meter time of 11.9 at the Texas Relays.
AB: In the 100, for the prelims, I ran 11.3. But the wind, it was a windy day. I would have broken the record. In the 4x400, our team didn't make it for the finals.
SLM: How would you describe the chemistry that you have with Ledisi, Illiana and Jaliah in the 4x400?
AB: It's been really good. Last year, I did all individual events. This season, I decided to forgo one of my individual events, which is the 400 and try to make it to state with the relay. I think this relay can get there. So far, we've run really good times.
SLM: Describe the accomplishment of winning state titles in the 100 and 200 in your junior season.
AB: Honestly, it felt really good with my junior year being the first year that I had participated in state. It felt really good. I feel like this year that I should do well.
SLM: What did you like about LSU’s track and field team?
AB: The culture is very good. I feel like that was my best fit out of all of the schools. I really like the track program because the coaches know what they're doing. I feel like I'll fit right in with the sprinting program at LSU.
SLM: How exciting was it to watch LSU win the national title in women’s basketball?
AB: It was an exciting moment for me to watch because I know that it's the school that I'm going to. For them to be winning national championships, and to watch all of the fans support them, just shows that LSU has a lot of culture and people support the sports programs there.
SLM: How did you get into track and field?
AB: Honestly, I would say when I was about 10 or 12 years old. That's when I first started competing. My first year wasn't my best. My second or third year is when I started to notice how good I can be.
SLM: What did it mean for you to be named the 9-5A defensive player of the year in basketball?
AB: It means a lot for me to be able to play basketball and track. This being my senior year, it wasn't our best year. But we pulled through and me helping to lead the way on defense for our team meant a lot. I had great people supporting me.
SLM: What are your future plans?
AB: My future plan is to go to LSU. I'm going to study nursing. I'm planning on going pro after one or two years.
