Aniyah Bigam

Newman Smith senior Aniyah Bigam will look to win the Class 5A state title in the 100-meter dash for the second consecutive season.

 Submitted photo

When it comes to sprinting, senior Aniyah Bigam is one of the fastest to have ever stepped foot on the track for Newman Smith.

Bigam’s high school career reached new heights her junior season. She won Class 5A state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and also finished third at state in the 400 with a time of 55.26.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments