Lewisville firefighter Brandon Clark swings for the ball as Detective Bryan Gibbons gets ready to make a catch during the Lewisville police versus fire game at the Battle of the Badge Softball Tournament.
The Lewisville Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be holding its annual fundraiser, Battle of the Badges on October 15 at Railroad Park in Lewisville. The fundraiser will consist of a select softball tournament between different Dallas-Fort Worth police and fire departments; with the grudge match between the Lewisville Police Department and the Lewisville Fire Department.
"It's an awesome event with vendors, and a helicopter that lands on the field at noon with the police and fire chiefs, who exit the helicopter after it has landed,”LCPAAADebby Norris said. “To sum it up, it's a fun filled day for a great cause."
Lewisville Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for cats and dogs over 20 pounds
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is waiving adoption fees for allcats,and dogs over 20 pounds, now through Saturday, July 16. Regular adoption fee is normally $90.
To learn more about this adoption special, and other animal services provided by the City of Lewisville, please visitlewisvillepets.com.
The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is located at 995 E. Valley Ridge. It is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, noon-5 p.m.
Swim-in Cinema
Residents are encouraged to bring their friends, family and floats toRosemeade’sRainforest Aquatic Complex (1334 E.RosemeadeParkway) from 7-10:30 p.m. July 15, for the annual Swim-In Cinema. Open swim will be available from 7 p.m. until dusk, followed by Disney Pixar’s “Luca” at sunset. Tickets are $5 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Residents must present a valid ID for resident rates, and children ages 3 and under get in free.
Road closure
Beginning Monday, Fairway Drive, between Lakeside Village Boulevard and Pilot Point, will close for pavement repairs. During the work, both the northbound and southbound lanes of Fairway Drive will be closed, but access to Rockledge Park, Grapevine Golf Course, Cowboys Golf Club and Silverlake Park and Marina will be available from Fairway Drive northbound from Highway 26. The pavement repairs are expected to be complete by July 18.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
