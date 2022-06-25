Feedback requested
The city of Lewisville is asking residents to take an online survey to assess public perceptions of safety among Lewisville residents and to gather their opinions about services offered by the Lewisville Police Department.
The online survey will be available Friday, June 17-Friday, July 1.
Lewisville Police Department (LPD) has 259 employees, including 180 sworn police officers. The patrol bureau includes day and night patrol shifts staffed by four captains, 12 sergeants, 80 officers, and two canine teams. The support bureau includes criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, support operations, and special services. The civilian services bureau includes dispatch, records, detention, and property/evidence. The department has special units assigned to gangs and street crimes, drugs and narcotics, and school and neighborhood resource officers.
About 19.2 percent of the City’s operating budget (30.5 percent of the tax-supported General Fund) is spent on police services. LPD receives a larger share of the operating budget and of the tax-supported General Fund than any other City department.
LPD has been an Accredited Agency with the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation Accreditation Program since 2010. This voluntary program evaluates Texas departments based on their compliance with 170 best practices related to effective delivery of service, reduction of risk, and protection of individual rights. Lewisville was the 28th department in the state to achieve Accredited status.
According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program, Lewisville’s overall crime rate decreased about 1 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the third straight year with an overall decrease. As of January 2022, Lewisville is among the 30 largest cities in Texas.
Aggregate results will be posted to the city website later this year.
The survey can be accessed on the city of Lewisville website.
First annual raffle launches
The first Annual Flower Mound Firefighter Foundation raffle has officially launched.
Items include: five different official FMFD firefighter helmets, a retired FMFD Bunker Coat, a real set of “Irons”(axe paired with a Halligan), Coleman 36hr Cooler and grill set package, 3 separate Chiropractic packages provided by Dr. Matt Kolker, Guided Fishing trip for two on Lake Lewisville by Christian Guide Services, private concert by local country artist Cameron Hobbs, a gift certificate from JP Custom Leatherworks, wooden custom carved and painted thin red line American Flag by one of our own, a custom painted and mounted Pick Head Axe by one of our own, and a shooting package from Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds. Full details with pictures and descriptions will be available on our website.
Tickets will go live on the Flower Mound Firefighter Foundation website.
Unofficial Runoff Election Results
The unofficial results for the City of Carrollton’s 2022 Special Runoff Election held on Saturday, June 18 have been posted. The Runoff Special Election results remain unofficial until they are canvassed at the Special City Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 28. The unofficial results can be viewed below.
Council Place #3
Richard Fleming
53.32%
Daisy Palomo
46.68%
For more information on the 2022 Special Election results, visit cityofcarrollton.com/elections.
