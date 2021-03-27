Metrocrest

Pictured are, from left, Angela Campbell, real estate manager, Metrocrest Hospital Authority; Tracy Eubanks, CEO, Metrocrest Services; John Mahalik, CEO Metrocrest Hospital Authority; Charles B. Heath, former CEO Metrocrest Hospital Authority; Krista Weinstein, director of grants, Metrocrest Hospital Authority.

 Courtesy of Metrocrest Services

In just over a month, community members rallied together to raise $100,000 for Metrocrest Services' Food Pantry, unlocking an additional $100,000 matching gift from Metrocrest Hospital Authority.

The pandemic has put a strain on thousands of people, with many families having to choose between paying rent and putting food on the table. For those neighbors in need, Metrocrest Services is a beacon of hope.

"Now, it's more important than ever that funding is available to provide nutritious food to local families experiencing food insecurity," said Metrocrest Services CEO Tracy Eubanks. "Last year, we saw a 275% increase in neighbors visiting the food pantry, many for the first time. We're now serving roughly 150 families a day and anticipate this trend will continue well into 2021."

Food pantries nationwide are experiencing food shortages, and Metrocrest Services is no exception. "We're having to find new sources of food, and food inevitably costs us more," Eubanks said. "We have to pay to ship food from other states and compete with grocery stores." The money raised by community members and matched by Metrocrest Hospital Authority will provide 1,200,000 meals to those struggling with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“We are committed to improving the health of our community,” said Metrocrest Hospital Authority CEO John Mahalik. “One of the fundamental pillars of good health is proper nutrition. Metrocrest Services’ Food Pantry provides food to prepare balanced meals for residents who may not be able to afford these items on their own.”

