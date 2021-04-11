Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

There are three City Council races up for election May 1 in Carrollton. In Place 1, incumbent Steve Babick will face Sem Habtemariam and Sammy Isaiah. In Place 5 Nancy Cline will face Shani Barrax Moore and Annette Reese. In Place 7 Dorotha Ocker will face Rusty Pendleton. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on the picture of each candidate to see their responses. Moore did not respond to the Q&A by deadline.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments