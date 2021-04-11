Three residents are running for the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees in the May 1 election: incumbent Sally Derrick, Cydnei Drake and Cassandra Hatfield. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on their pictures to read their Q&A. 

