Three teachers are on paid administrative leave in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD after authorities say they used a test that included language about Asian Americans that was “derogatory and hurtful.”
The district issued a statement on the matter Wednesday morning, and Superintendent John Chapman addressed the issue on a video message to parents Wednesday afternoon. He said the employees used inaccurate depictions of Asian Americans on a middle school social studies test. He said the district is investigating and said the actions of the three teachers don’t represent the district.
“Our district cares deeply about all students and families,” Chapman said. “As educators we are dedicated to providing a respectful, caring and supportive environment for all staff and every student under our care. Our students must be able to trust us, count on our abilities to lead them and model respect for all people.”
my sister’s 6th grade social studies class took a quiz today and......... this is ridiculous.. harmful rhetoric in our education system is exactly why anti-asian hate crimes and racism persist today @CFBISD @BlalackMS do better pic.twitter.com/MCIjc0WI3z— joy (@joyjuheelim) March 30, 2021
Neither Chapman nor the district in a statement on social media named the campus where the incident took place, but a local woman posted on social media that her sixth-grade sister who attends Blalack Middle School received the quiz.
She indicated the question the district is referencing asked about norms in China, which she said described China in a “barbaric tone.”
“Harmful rhetoric in our education system is exactly why anti-Asian hate crimes and racism persist today,” she stated on Twitter.
Chapman said the questions were inappropriate.
“Please know we will not tolerate any actions or language disrespecting Asian Americans or any other person or group,” he continued. “Any defamatory language does not represent the core beliefs of CFBISD.”
Chapman said the district serves students from more than 70 countries who speak 50 different languages.
In a statement the district said CFBISD recently launched a diversity training initiative for staff.
“The district will enhance these training opportunities in an effort to create a more inclusive and respectful environment,” the district stated.
