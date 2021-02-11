Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County announced a new name: Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas.
In 2020, the Advocacy Center formally began offering all six core services to Wise County, the largest county in Texas without a dedicated child advocacy center.
Previously, the center had offered basic courtesy services but the barriers to receive the full array of care were too great a burden for families.
“A quarter of the kids we see are outside of Denton County,” said Kristen Howell, the Advocacy Center’s chief executive officer. “It made sense to offer the gold standard of care to the children of Wise County, and our name change reflects this ongoing commitment to excellence in the fight against child abuse.” The new name, Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, is also a better representation of the large geographical space the Center has been serving all along.
Kellie Stokes of Stokes Law Office and the Advocacy Center Board President said, “We see kids from all over, from Frisco to Celina to Southlake and Decatur, and our name needed to reflect our impressive footprint. We also kept the word ‘for’ as it is so important to remember for who and why we are doing this.”
The Advocacy Center also announced a new website. Visit cacnorthtexas.org to see the new site created by GSATI, a local, family-owned Denton company. This project was funded by an anonymous grantor.
“We are proud to be one agency in two counties with three locations,” Howell said.
The Advocacy Center provides justice and healing for abused children through interagency collaboration and community education. This child-oriented organization serves as a cooperative effort among the involved investigating agencies.
A multidisciplinary team is coordinated by the advocacy center in the investigation of child sexual and physical abuse, the medical and therapeutic treatment of the victims, and the prosecution of those who victimize children. Services are provided free of charge for all families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.