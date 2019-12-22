Receiving a pair of shoes during the holidays is a gift many take for granted.

For struggling families, it can be a forgone necessity. That’s why the new Coppell Amazon Shoe Fulfillment Center donated $12,500 worth of shoes and footwear accessories to Metrocrest Services for their holiday shop.

Metrocrest Services’ holiday shop provides families they support with the opportunity to choose their own gifts in a “retail” setting, allowing for a personalized holiday shopping experience.

Amazon’s donation includes hundreds of name brand kids and adults shoes – such as Carters, Toms, Columbia, Merrell, Timberland, Sketchers, Sperry, and more – along with socks for Metrocrest Services’ families to select as gifts for their loved ones during the organization’s holiday shop.

“Every year, shoes are the most requested item at Metrocrest Services and we typically run out of shoes before serving all 2,500 kids in the area,” said Tracey Eubanks, CEO, Metrocrest Services. “Shoes are a great donation because it’s an item people use every day. We know that parents and their children will be so enthusiastic to see the variety of options, and we’re grateful for Amazon’s generous donation this year.”

“Amazon has a strong history of giving back to the communities where our employees live and work,” said Eric Arnold, Site Leader for Amazon’s Coppell Shoe Fulfillment Center. “When we heard that Metrocrest Services was in need of shoes and socks, two items that our new Coppell fulfillment center specializes in, we were eager to help. We’re thrilled to support Metrocrest Services and their efforts to assist struggling families this holiday season.”

