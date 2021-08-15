The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 597 in Carrollton presented a $500 donation to Mari Rubio, director of Bea's Kids, a nonprofit 501(c) 3 agency whose mission is to provide educational and personal development programs for children in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch community. The auxiliary helps local veterans and the community.
featured
American Legion in Carrollton donates check to nonprofit
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
-
Plano ISD revises COVID-19 protocols in special meeting as public pressure continues
-
Frisco police say parking lot altercation resulted in no criminal charges
-
Frisco police officer fired, arrested following allegations of relationship with Frisco ISD student
-
Man in Allen allegedly threatens Walmart employee with a machete during robbery
-
Texas border town struggles with COVID-positive migrants released into community
-
Frisco ISD to follow governor's order on mask mandates
-
Plano ISD implements new COVID-19 protocols for 2021-22 school year
-
Allen man charged with online solicitation of sex with a minor
-
Celina approves permit for first hospital
-
Plano City Council sets tax rate ceiling of $0.4465 per $100 in Monday meeting
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.