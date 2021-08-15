American Legion Carrollton donation
Courtesy of Donna Engel

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 597 in Carrollton presented a $500 donation to Mari Rubio, director of Bea's Kids, a nonprofit 501(c) 3 agency whose mission is to provide educational and personal development programs for children in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch community. The auxiliary helps local veterans and the community.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments