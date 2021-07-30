The city of Carrollton is accepting applications for the 2021 boards and commissions appointments in October.
Applications for all seats will be accepted through Sept. 10. Residents are encouraged to get involved in the areas of community life that mean the most to them.
City government depends on residents who volunteer their time and expertise as members of boards, commissions, and committees. By lending a more diverse viewpoint for the City Council to consider, their actions help shape and influence public policy. For more information and to apply, visit cityofcarrollton.com/boards or call 972-466-3005.
Rec Out! for residents with disabilities
Ages 18 and up are invited to Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 for Rec Out! This program provides individuals with disabilities an opportunity to practice life, social, and communication skills, as well as develop friendships and participate in the community.
The program will include games, crafts, snacks, a lunch out and adventures such as bowling and visits to trampoline parks.
This month, enjoy a lunch with other participants, followed by a trip to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Grand Prairie.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/adaptive. To register for the upcoming session, visit cityofcarrollton.com/signupnow.
Free irrigation inspections
Free irrigation inspections are available again this year through Carrollton’s Save Water by the Yard program.
Eligible Carrollton Water Utilities residential customers with in-ground irrigation systems can apply to receive the inspections through Sept. 30 or until funds are exhausted.
Save Water by the Yard inspection service includes a meeting by a licensed irrigation expert who will check the settings on the sprinkler system’s control box, check all system lines for leaks and improperly functioning sprinkler heads, and provide customers with tips on system maintenance and water conservation.
Residential customers who previously participated in 2019 or 2020 are ineligible for an inspection in 2021. For more information or to make an appointment for an inspection, call 972‑466-3120.
For more information on Carrollton’s water conservation efforts, visit cityofcarrollton.com/water or contact the Public Works Department at 972-466-3425 or Water Utilities at 972-466-3120.
To learn more about free irrigation inspections, visit cityofcarrollton.com/waterrobbers.
