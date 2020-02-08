Construction for the Atmos Pipeline Replacement Project should begin in March and be completed by December, according to Atmos officials.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the council was updated on the status of the project.
The project was scheduled to begin this month, but Atmos is behind schedule.
The project consists of replacing 6.86 miles of an existing 18-inch pipe, originally installed in 1995, with a new 20-inch pipe. It will begin at Frankford and Old Denton Roads and will proceed through Farmer’s Branch to IH 635.
While a large portion of the project will consist of open-cut drilling, some areas like Bessire Park will require the directional drilling method.
“The main driver of the directional drilling is to minimize or eliminates surface impact,” said Marc Rothbauer, an engineer with Atmos.
During construction, Atmos will put security measures in place such as fencing and patrols to help keep the area secure and the community safe.
“It is such a priority for us to ensure the safety of the community,” said Jan Rugg, Atmos public affairs manager.
After construction is completed, Atmos will work to restore the areas that were disturbed during the project. Officials said any open cut or drilled areas will be restored to preconstruction conditions, all irrigations systems will be repaired, new sod will be planted and all fencing will be repaired.
“We’ll dig, we’ll put in the pipe, and we’ll come in and restore,” said Zane Hanson, right-of-way agent. “We’re hoping that once we do the open cut (drilling), we’ll come and restore the property within a month and a half to two months.”
Officials said site restoration should be completed by March 2021.
Visit atmosenergy.com/pipeline-projects/d9-pipeline-replacement-project for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.