Around 1:26 p.m. Saturday, Farmers Branch police officers responded to 14226 Heritage Circle in reference to a report of an attempted abduction of a child.
Upon arrival officers contacted the victim who stated an unknown male approached her and displayed some type of weapon, possibly a Taser. The 12-year-old victim was able to get away from the suspect with minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years of age, 5 feet tall, medium build with a gray/white mustache. The suspect was wearing a blue baseball hat, blue short-sleeve shirt and jeans.
The suspect fled the area towards Josey Lane in an older model unknown make/model silver mid-sized car with no tint on the windows.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department tip line at 972-919-1406 or email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.
