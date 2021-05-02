Incumbent Steve Babick retained his seat on Place 1 on the Carrollton City Council on Saturday, but there will be two runoff elections.
Babick received 67.5 percent of the votes (3,946 votes) to defeat Sem Habtemariam (25.6 percent, 1,495 votes) and Sammy Isaiah (7 percent, 408 votes).
But in Place 5 Nancy Cline and Annette Reese will go to a runoff election as neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes. Cline finished with 46.9 percent and 2,715 votes. Reese received 27.6 percent (1,595 votes). Shani Dellimore Barrax received 25.5 percent (1,48 votes).
In Place 7 H.A. “Rusty” Pendleton will face D. Michelle Ocker in a runoff. Pendleton secured 46.9 percent of the votes (2,673 votes), and Ocker finished with 44.8 percent (2,553 votes). Jim Doyle finished with 8.3 percent (471 votes).
The runoff election will take place June 5. Early voting runs May 24 to June 1.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
In the race for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Sally Derrick secured a second term, and Cassandra Hatfield will join the board as well.
With two places up for election voters chose two members. Derrick received 39.6 percent of the votes (4,478 votes), followed by Hatfield’s 38 percent (4,292 votes) and Cydnei Drake’s 22.4 percent (2,533 votes).
Lewisville ISD
Allison Lassahn and Buddy Bonner won the election in Lewisville ISD on Saturday.
Lassahn, the incumbent, retained Place 2 on the Board of Trustees by securing 51.7 percent of the votes (8,092 votes) to Sheila Taylor's 48.4 percent (7,575 votes).
In Place 1, Bonner, a former LISD administrator, finished with 56.5 percent of the votes (9,185 votes) to Paige Dixon's 43.5 percent (7,069 votes).
This will be Lassahn's second term. Bonner takes over for the place vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she ran for state representative last year.
LISD board members serve for three years.
