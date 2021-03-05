Extended family of 8-year-old Jakobe “Kobe” Washington of Florida are asking their local Dallas/Fort Worth community to join the Be The Match Registry so they might save their young cousin’s life.
Kobe is battling an aggressive form of leukemia. The young boy loves baseball and is a faith-filled child, regularly praying for other children in the hospital and singing and dancing to worship music to keep his spirits up. Kobe’s leukemia can be cured by a blood stem cell or bone marrow transplant, but he currently does not have any matching donors in his family or on the Be The Match Registry.
Be The Match and The Icla da Silva Foundation are inviting residents of the DFW area to join the Be The Match Registry at a drive-thru, no-touch swabbing event. Individuals ages 18-44 years old are encouraged to attend the drive and commit to donating to Kobe or any searching patient they should match.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Irving Mall.
Participants will be instructed to register from their phones and will be given a cheek swab to painlessly swab their inner cheek. Approximately 1 in 430 registry members will go on to donate blood stem cells and save a life.
Those unable to attend the event can text ‘4Kobe’ to ‘61474’ to complete the online registration and have a cheek swab kit sent to their home.
Every year, more than 12,000 patients turn to Be The Match, the national marrow donor program, to search for an unrelated blood stem cell or bone marrow donor to help cure them of blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma, or blood diseases. Unfortunately, half of these patients will not find the ideal match they need – and African American patients like Kobe are least likely to find a match (only 23% of Black patients will find a fully matched donor compared to 77% of White patients). This is because ancestry matters in finding a match, and of the 22 million potential donors on the registry, just 4% are Black or African American. More donors of all races and ethnicities are urgently needed to help diversify the Be The Match Registry.
Anyone who wants to join the registry can go to https://join.bethematch.org/4KOBE.
