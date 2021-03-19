State Rep. Michelle Beckley, whose District 65 includes parts of Carrollton, Lewisville, Highland Village and Coppell, recently filed House Bill 2877 relating to notice to elected officials of a widespread power, water or natural gas outage or emergency.
This bill is a response to the statewide power outage crisis experienced by Texans in February of 2021. Beckley said, “The week of Feb. 15, more than 4 million homes and businesses in Texas were left without power. Elected officials in districts affected by the power outages weren’t given information about the crisis in a timely or adequate manner, essentially leaving their constituents in the dark. There is no reason why elected officials should not be notified as soon as possible when an electric utility, gas utility or public utility experiences a widespread outage emergency.”
HB 2877 would require electric utility companies, gas utilities, and public utilities to notify elected officials by email or phone as soon as possible following a power, gas, or public utility outage or disruption.
The utility shall notify: United States Senators who represents this state, members of the United States House of Representatives and members of the Texas Legislature who represents a district affected by the disruption or emergency, statewide elected officials, as well as county officials and municipal elected officials of an affected district.
“During the storm and subsequent power outage, state and local elected officials were not called and updated on the current situation in their districts,” she said. “I was unable to get any pertinent information to my constituents who lost power, water, gas, or all of the above. Denton County didn’t receive any information from utility companies regarding which areas were experiencing outages and the nature and timeline of the outages. It is my priority in the upcoming session to get this bill passed, to ensure that the next time any area in the state of Texas experiences a disruption or emergency, information and transparency is readily available to the people of Texas.”
