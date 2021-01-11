State Rep. Michelle Beckley (D-Carrollton), whose District 65 includes Carrollton, Lewisville and Highland Village, and Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-Richardson) will not attend Opening Day of the Texas Legislature at the State Capitol on Tuesday, saying they believe the ceremony may become a “COVID-19 superspreader event.”

They will be swearing each other in at an alternative location, which they are allowed to do by law as Texas legislators, stated a press release from Beckley’s office.

"I believe it is irresponsible to have all the members and guests in the House Chamber for an extended period of time, especially as no new allowances have been made to address the fact that the more contagious variant of COVID-19 has been found in Texas,” Beckley said. “We members are supposed to only be seated 3 feet apart, and we are currently aware that some colleagues and staff have received recent positive COVID-19 tests. Not only can this event potentially expose my colleagues and me, along with friends and family, to the virus, but it could potentially put a further burden on the hospital region of not only Austin but all of our constituencies. Rep. Ramos and I will not participate in an unnecessary event that could lead to our staff and us being infected and our healthcare heroes being put under further strain."

