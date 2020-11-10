State Rep. Michelle Beckley is drafting a bill to be filed in the 87th Legislative Session to establish Election Day Vote Centers in Denton County.
“Last week in Carrollton, there was a report of 90% of voters being turned away because they went to the wrong polling place,” Beckley said. “While poll greeting on Nov. 3, my team and I witnessed first hand voters using their valuable time to wait to vote, only to be told they needed to go to a different location. It is past time to make Election Day voting easier in Denton County. There is no reason why voters need to be inconvenienced on Election Day, especially when every day during early voting, voters are allowed to vote anywhere in Denton County.
“Dallas, Collin, and Tarrant Counties all have vote centers, and Denton County should be no different,” she said. “This will be my legislative priority for the 87th session – establishing Election Day vote centers in Denton County. My office is currently working together with Denton County Judge Andy Eads to ensure that next election cycle, Denton County voters will not be turned away at the polls and allowed to vote at any polling location in the county.”
