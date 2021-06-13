Rev. Willie Rainwater

Residents are invited to a historical land mark ceremony ribbon cutting for Black Pioneer Founder Families of the 1800s.

The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. June 19 at Mary Heads Carter Park, 2320 Heads Lane. The event will include poems and songs honoring Black Pioneers, a celebration of diversity and a call for equality, as well as a commemoration of the end of slavery on Juneteenth 1865 and acknowledging the history of the struggle for civil rights.

Rufus H. Heads, a Black American, was born in January 1853 in Texas they married in 1877, in Carrollton to Betty Holmes, who was born in November 1853 in Missouri. In late 1877 they built a simple frame house here on this property, now called Mary Heads Carter Park and Kids Corral.

The Heads had four children who grew to adulthood. The Heads donated land for the first Black school, Heads Park. When the Heads property was divided in 1910, one son, Walter Heads, received this portion of land.

To 1939 after Walter Heads death, Annie Heads Rainwater received this portion of the family homestead. Annie and Charlie Wash Rainwater had six children who grew up to adulthood (1990) occupied as residence until she joined her first cousin.

Mary Heads was born in 1906 in Carrollton. Mary Heads was a teacher in the 1930s in Addison for over 30 years. In 1990, they gave the old Homestead Place to the city of Carrollton to use as a park in Mary Heads Carters name.

