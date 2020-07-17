Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced Thursday that the start of school will be Aug. 17 but that the first three weeks will be online learning only.
This comes as Dallas County health officials made the decision to restrict in-person classes through at least Sept. 8. Schools in Dallas County could either start the year at their normal time and provide virtual learning only until that date or push back the start of school.
“Please be assured that we will have systems in place to provide a robust Remote Learning program for your child(ren),” Superintendent John Chapman said in a letter to parents Thursday. “Because the health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority in the decision-making process, CFBISD believes starting school remotely will allow our schools time to refine the established health and safety protocols before introducing students back into the buildings.”
Friday the Texas Education Agency announced that school districts can temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction for the first four weeks of school. After the first four weeks, a school system can continue to limit access to on-campus instruction for an additional four weeks, if needed, with a board-approved waiver request to TEA.
District spokeswoman Dawn Parnell on Friday said that as of Friday the district planned to have remote learning only for just the first three weeks.
Districts across North Texas have taken various approaches to the start of the school year. Some have announced in recent days they are pushing back the school year, including Lewisville ISD, which decided to move its start date from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.
Others, such as Frisco ISD, have kept its start date in place.
“We continue to refine/hone our plans as we receive guidance from the Texas Education Agency and state and local health officials,” Chapman said. “The information changes rapidly, and we understand that more adjustments may be needed in the days ahead.”
Chapman said more information will be presented on the district’s website and social media pages in the coming days.
“In the meantime, we ask families to continue to enroll online so we can make plans for families that want to return to traditional onsite learning when it is safe for our students and staff,” Chapman said.
