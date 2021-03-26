A Carrollton man was arrested Friday morning in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots that took place Jan. 6.
David Lee Judd was arrested at his home in Carrollton without incident, confirmed a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Dallas office.
Records show Judd is being charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers of employees and civil disorder.
The spokeswoman said Judd will make his initial court appearance at the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman. She said he waived his right to have a hearing in Texas and will be extradited back to Washington D.C.
Judd’s picture had previously been on an FBI webpage designed to solicit information from people who may be able to identify suspects at the riot.
Hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol as the U.S. Congress had convened to certify the results of the presidential election.
According to court documents a YouTube video shows a man, later identified as Judd, going inside of a tunnel at the lower west terrace doors of the Capitol, along with other rioters, and walking toward a line of law enforcement officials guarding the doors.
The documents state Judd joined other rioters in pushing against the officers.
The documents state Judd can be seen on a video exiting the tunnel and later yelling at other rioters to “pass back the stolen riot shields in order to make a shield wall.”
Judd can be seen in a video moving at least two shields into the tunnel and passing them to another rioter, the documents state.
A video shows Judd then light something on fire and throw it at the line of officers and then leave the tunnel, the documents state.
An unidentified person in the tunnel is then heard saying that Judd threw a firecracker, the documents state.
Records state Judd is seen on multiple videos standing around the entrance for the next hour, chanting with the crowd, encouraging people to enter and washing the OC spray off their faces when they leave the tunnel.
Records state another video shows Judd lifting the American flag after another rioter throws a long projectile at the officers.
Judd then joins rioters in pushing against the officers, records state.
Documents state investigators spoke to a witness Jan. 25 who told them that Judd had posted an advertisement on social media asking for a ride to the rally and posted a phone number.
Another witness identified Judd to investigators by looking at photos from the Capitol scene.
Several people with North Texas ties have also been charged in the riots, including Jenna Ryan of Carrollton, Larry Rendell Brock of Grapevine, Guy Wesley Reffitt of Wylie, Jason Hyland of Frisco, Katie Schwab of Colleyville and Daniel Goodwyn, who used to live in Flower Mound.
