The new Sheffield Elementary school will cost $26.7 million. It is expected to be completed July 2022

Multiple Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD construction projects are set to be complete in the coming months.

At an Oct. 7 board of trustees meeting, Chief Operations Officer Malcom Mulroney updated CFBISD trustees on what projects are underway.

Baseball and Softball fields at Newman Smith High School and Turner High School are undergoing turf installations. The project costs the district $11.2 million. The baseball fields are expected to be complete in November while softball fields will be completed in December.

Under the 2020 bond election, the new Sheffield Elementary school will cost $26.7 million. It is expected to be completed July 2022.

Under the 2021 bond election, Newman Smith High School underwent renovations including increased learning spaces and a new front entry. The project cost $23 million and is expected to be complete in August 2022.

“We have students on one side of what we opened up this summer, and we have all the construction stuff going on behind the construction wall,” Mulroney said.

Perry Middle School is also undergoing renovations, stitching five buildings into one. The project will cost $35.1 million and is expected to be completed  by August 2022.

As part of the 2022 bond election, Bladack, Long, Bush and Polk middle schools are undergoing heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance and renovations to help fine arts programs. The project has a $25.87 million budget and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

