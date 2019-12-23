police lights

A 12-year-old boy was killed Monday afternoon when he was struck by a van in Carrollton.

Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department, said the boy was walking with his mother and her grandchild were walking on a sidewalk along S. Josey Lane, just north of Crosby Road around 12:57 p.m. when the incident happened.

“They were either nearby or crossing a driveway into a shopping center,” DeVito said. “The van was driving northbound on Josey when the driver said he swerved to avoid a vehicle that had abruptly stopped in front of him. The van hit the curb and then struck the boy.”

DeVito said the boy was taken to Las Colinas Medical Center, where he died.

DeVito said the driver of the van stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

She said there are no indications that the driver of the van was intoxicated.

Police are not releasing the name of the boy, but DeVito said he attends school in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and lives in Carrollton.

