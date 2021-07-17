The Carrollton City Council on Tuesday approved a special use permit (SUP) for a cell tower along Huffines Boulevard, just south of W. Hebron Parkway.
The 100-foot tower will be located on a 0.9-acre tract of land at 4049 Huffines Blvd. Carrollton Planning Manager Loren Shaprio said the applicant, Parallel Towers, LLC, are asking for a waiver for an anti-climbing device for the surrounding fence to be added to the ordinance.
The council approved this request.
Shapiro said the applicant did its research as to where they can obtain antennas as there was a large demand for them. He added the applicant believes there is a need for sufficient capacity in the area to provide services.
Parallel Towers’ Doug Henderson said the demand for 4G and 5G services is growing, and these services are needed to meet demand. The closest cell tower is located at Marchant Boulevard and the Dallas North Tollway.
Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer asked why they were utilizing a traditional cell tower as opposed to micro cells. Henderson said the micro cells do not work well around large freeways systems, such as the Dallas North Tollway.
A city memo states the tower will accommodate T-Mobile and later possibly Verizon and AT&T.
With the exception of the Historic Square in the Downtown Transit Center District, communications towers are allowed in all zoning districts with the approval of an SUP, a city memo stated.
