The Carrollton Police Department is asking for help in locating a man it believes robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.
According to police the incident took place around 4:15 p.m. at BBVA Bank in the 3600 block of N. Josey Lane.
Police said the man did not display a weapon in the robbery but used a note. Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito did not say what the note said.
The suspect is described as a Black male who is bald and weighs approximately 200 pounds or more. Video surveillance from the bank shows the suspect wearing a black T-shirt and sweatpants. DeVito said there is no vehicle description.
DeVito said there were no injuries in the incident, and she did not say if the suspect got away with any money.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carrollton police at 972-466-3333 or email tips to CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
