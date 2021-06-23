The National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), based in Carrollton, recently announced Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC as its new president during the association's 2021 NATA Virtual Clinical Symposia & AT Expo, held live June 22-24. Dieringer, the 15th president in NATA’s history, has more than 30 years of sports medicine experience and brings with her a deep passion for the athletic training profession and a clear vision for her new role as she succeeds outgoing President, Tory Lindley, MA, ATC.
Dieringer will serve a three-year term as president. Two current board members will take on new leadership roles during her term. The NATA Board of Directors elected Tony Fitzpatrick, MA, LAT, ATC (District 10), as vice president, and Diane Sartanowicz, MS, LAT, ATC (District 1), was appointed by Dieringer to the position of secretary/treasurer.
“It is a tremendous honor to be elected by my peers to lead the National Athletic Trainers’ Association,” Dieringer said. “I intend to combine my passion and experience as an athletic trainer with my business acumen to benefit and grow the incredible health care profession of athletic training while addressing the challenges that exist for the profession. Now, more than ever, athletic trainers are impacting health care by providing exceptional care to their patients. I will work closely with our members, volunteer leaders and staff to ensure that the public is aware of and benefits from the expertise of athletic trainers while athletic trainers benefit and prosper as members of NATA.”
“Kathy is an extraordinary and accomplished leader. The members of NATA will benefit greatly from her depth of clinical experience, business acumen and exemplary volunteerism for the association and the athletic training profession,” said NATA Executive Director, David Saddler. “We have every confidence that our great association and certainly the profession, will advance significantly during President Dieringer’s term.”
Dieringer currently is the sole owner of three outpatient rehabilitation clinics (D&D Sports Med) in the North Texas area. Previously, Dieringer worked in the collegiate (NCAA Division I and Division II), secondary schools and clinical settings.
Dieringer’s passion for giving back to the profession has resulted in 16 years of volunteering for NATA and the Athletic Training Strategic Alliance.
In addition to serving on various state, district and NATA committees, Dieringer served as NATA District Six director and secretary/treasurer of the NATA, president of Southwest Athletic Trainers’ Association (SWATA), Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE) commissioner and chair of the NATA Clinical and Emerging Practice Athletic Trainers’ Committee (currently known as the NATA Council on Practice Advancement (COPA)).
Her visionary approach to the profession resulted in the creation of the Healthcare Reform Workgroup and the implementation of the Accountable Care Organization Demonstration Project, currently in progress. Such projects, designed to illustrate the value of an AT, are evidence of Dieringer’s ability to conceptualize and develop opportunities for the profession.
Dieringer’s global health care and business experience, combined with her doctorate in education, enables her to empower and enrich professionals in all arenas of health care and to advocate and advance athletic training as a leading force in health care.
An accomplished speaker and author, she has been the recipient of many honors, including the 2019 American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer, induction into the 2017 NATA Hall of Fame and the 2008 SWATA Hall of Fame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.