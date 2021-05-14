Local youth will soon enjoy a newly remodeled basketball court, thanks to the collaboration of the city of Carrollton, Nancy Lieberman Charities, and Covenant Church in Carrollton.
The partnership has resulted in a state-of-the-art Dream Court, a multipurpose play space built to provide a safe place to shoot hoops, socialize, and learn about teamwork and good sportsmanship. The court and additional park upgrades were unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at Rhoton Park.
Guests at the ceremony will hear from Carrollton Parks & Recreation Director Scott Whitaker, who will emcee the ceremony, Mayor Kevin Falconer, Police Chief Derick Miller and Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. Covenant Church (2644 East Trinity Mills Road) serves as the Dream Court donor and will be represented by Senior Pastor Ricky Texada.
The city’s Parks & Recreation and Police Departments worked with both the charity and the church to provide this Dream Court to foster a sense of community, upgrade neighborhood amenities, and build relations between young people and law enforcement.
“A crucial part of building productive, long-lasting relationships with our community is providing opportunities for police and the people we serve to positively interact,” Miller said. “The city of Carrollton is fortunate to not only have a dedicated public safety team, but also a community of supporters. Projects like the Dream Court are only made possible when everyone gets involved and the same is true for maintaining a safe, secure environment in which to live.”
With the completion of the Rhoton Park court, Nancy Lieberman Charities has opened three Dream Court facilities in Carrollton, with four more to be added in the city over the next 10 years. The organization has opened more than 90 Dream Courts nationwide since 2009.
In addition to the donation to the City of the Dream Court, residents will also enjoy two new pickleball courts, a new soccer court, and a new inclusive playground. The playground was paid for through Carrollton Environmental Services Department’s use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. CDBG is a federal program that provides annual grants on a formula basis to cities and counties to help assist local community development activities and spaces.
This is the second round of improvements to Rhoton Park. A ribbon cutting in 2017 dedicated a new, larger pavilion, followed by the replacement of the existing sidewalks in 2018, new picnic tables, and trash receptacles. The new courts and playground additions will provide a better environment for all ages.
“The city of Carrollton would like to thank Covenant Church for their gracious donation of the Dream Court,” Falconer said. “It is the passion and initiative that the church and this community have that makes Carrollton one of the best cities in Texas, a city that families and businesses want to call home.”
Court lighting was installed by Richardson Ready Electric Incorporated, the Dream Court installation was completed by NexCourt Inc., the soccer and pickleball courts were completed by Dobbs Tennis Courts, Inc. and Latham Fence, the inclusive playground design and synthetic turf installation was constructed by Total Recreation Products/Game Time, and added security was included as part of the upgrades.
“Carrollton is such a special place, as someone who lived in Carrollton, I love the community,” Lieberman said. “I am so excited to open our third Dream Court for the kids and community to play and continue creating friendships.”
Lieberman is not only a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, and a charity founder, but also a two-time Olympian. She made history in 2010 as the first and only woman to be named head coach of an NBA-level team, the Texas Legends, and in 2015, Lieberman became the second female assistant coach in NBA history when she was hired by the Sacramento Kings. Lieberman is now the first female head coach of a men's professional league with Ice Cube's BIG3 League. She took team Power on to win the 2018 Big3 League Championship and was named Big3 Coach of the Year.
For more information on Carrollton Parks & Recreation facilities, visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec. For information on Dream Courts, visit nancyliebermancharities.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.