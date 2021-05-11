The city of Carrollton mayor and City Council officiated a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 7 at Indian Creek Golf Club (1650 W. Frankford Road) for the newly renovated Lakes Course.
During the May 2018 bond election, Carrollton residents voted to approve $22 million for facilities and parks. Within this bond funding, Indian Creek Golf Club was allocated $4 million to update the 80-acre Lakes Course.
“Parks, green spaces, and golf courses are integral to the wellbeing of any community because they promote a healthy lifestyle, provide a place to meet and connect with neighbors, and are a tangible reflection of a city’s quality of life,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “The nature-lined Lakes Course here at Indian Creek Golf Club is walkable, great for fitness, and is a sanctuary for birds and golfers alike.”
Golfers now have the benefit of a grand scale makeover, Falconer said. Improvements include new, seven-foot concrete cart paths, a modern, mainline irrigation system, leveled and smoothed out tees and fairways, as well as brand new greens. The result is a more sustainable maintenance program. One, Falconer believes, dramatically enhances the recreational experience and enjoyment for the golfers.
“The renovation took care of 26.5 acres of fairways and tees as part of the project,” Carrollton Director of Parks & Recreation Scott Whitaker said. “In total, 90,000 square feet of greens were redone, 26,500 linear feet of cart paths were poured, and 1,150 sprinkler heads were installed, adding nearly 5.5 miles of new irrigation pipe. It was a major renovation.”
Work for Phase I began in December 2018 through March 2019 and focused on the deconstruction of tees, greens, paths, and the existing irrigation system. Phase II continued afterwards and primarily involved finish work, restoring the intended design of each green complex, including grading and shaping tees, installing a new irrigation system, and updating fairways and cart paths.
Reconstruction of the greens was per United States Golf Association (USGA) specifications to uphold healthy sustainable turf conditions. Indian Creek’s maintenance team managed the grow-in process for the reseeding effort across all renovated turf areas.
“With the global pandemic, so many activities were halted,” Falconer said. “The City is proud that the Lakes Course renovation and reopening in February of 2020 played a role in maintaining safe and healthy outdoor activity options within Carrollton. After a brief shutdown, Indian Creek saw an encouraging level of activity throughout much of last year and the City hopes to see it taking off even more this year.”
The Lakes Course is one of the most popular courses in North Dallas, according to Indian Creek Golf Club General Manager Matt Roberts, PGA. It is recognized as a well-designed course for players of any skill level and offers the option for recreational golf or a challenging test of skill. Besides providing a player-friendly layout, Roberts said the course is affordable and fun, making it a favorite among many senior players in the DFW Metroplex.
The course makeover was designed by golf architect, Todd Clark, president and owner of CE Golf Design company, and constructed by Mid-America Golf and Landscape, Inc.
“Carrollton strives to be the community that families and businesses want to call home and providing high-quality leisure services for the area is an important part of that vision,” Falconer said. “It is the passion and initiative that this community has in taking on projects like this one that makes Carrollton one of the best cities in Texas.”
For more information on Indian Creek Golf Club, visit cityofcarrollton.com/golf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.