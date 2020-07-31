Bob Scott, Carrollton’s chief financial officer and assistant city manager, was recently appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS) Board of Trustees.
TMRS is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of nearly 900 Texas cities.
Scott has been involved with TMRS for 16 years including service on an advisory committee for the organization.
“The city has always been extremely supportive of my interest in TMRS and in growing my knowledge of how public pensions work,” Scott said. “It is exciting to now be able to use that knowledge as a TMRS board member.”
City Manager Erin Rinehart said that she’s thrilled for Scott to serve Texas cities in this new capacity and to represent Carrollton on the state level.
“Not only is this board appointment a great honor that speaks to Bob’s expertise and professionalism, it’s also an excellent opportunity for Carrollton to continue its trademark of good government in the area of public pensions,” Rinehart said.
TMRS was established in 1947 and is administered in accordance with the Texas Municipal Retirement System Act. The system offers a choice of benefits, so each participating city can design a plan to suit its needs and budget. In Carrollton, employees enjoy TMRS’s maximum benefit plan, a 2:1 retirement match with a required 7 percent employee contribution.
“One of our goals as a City Council is to ensure our employees are empowered to deliver exceptional service, and offering a competitive retirement benefits package through TMRS plays an integral role in attracting and retaining a diverse, qualified team,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “I’m confident that Bob’s expertise will serve Texas cities well in this new role, as it has in Carrollton for many years.”
The TMRS board meets monthly and is made up of a chair, vice chair, and four board members. Scott’s term on the board will expire Feb. 1, 2025.
To learn more about the City of Carrollton’s many employee benefits and to view open vacancies, visit cityofcarrollton.com/jobs. For more information about TMRS, visit tmrs.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.