Grayson Prewett, 9, of Carrollton, is afeatured artist in the Children’s Cancer Fund + NorthPark Center “Healing Works” Art Exhibit.
Healing Works is a curated four-week experience that runs through April 29 at NorthPark Center, staging the stories of local children who are in the fight of their lives. This interactive exhibit features installations by childhood cancer patients. Each masterpiece was created with the guidance of highly trained art and pet therapists.
Art therapy is a creative form of treatment for kids experiencing medical, developmental, educational, or psychological challenges. This inspiring process resulting in unique artwork helps children through the therapeutic and healing process during and after cancer treatment.
Pet Therapy provides affection, comfort and support to children who are battling cancer. The unconditional bond formed between children and therapy dogs brings much-needed comfort during difficult times. Pet Therapy helps with emotional, psychological, and social issues after being hospitalized.
Grayson was diagnosed in October 2018 with medulloblastoma. He had surgery on Oct. 1, 2018 to remove the tumor, and he and his family were in the hospital for about a month. He then had 30 rounds of radiation and started chemotherapy in January 2019, and finished chemo Aug. 1, 2019. He had his port removed June 2020 and continues to have MRIs every three months. His last scan was in January 2021, and everything looked great, family said.
Grayson painted the horizon. His favorite part about his painting is that it turned out beautiful while showing all of his favorite colors.
Honorary Chair Roger Staubach said, “CCF is brightening the lives of patients through the tough times, and even through COVID.”
Healing Works aims to bring awareness to the struggle and the triumph of children. Some have beaten the worst odds, defying death thanks to the cutting-edge treatment provided by local doctors. As you walk through this exhibit, you will learn the stories, see the smiles, and experience the journey these local families are living.
“The Dallas community is coming together to support this initiative with an outpouring of support,” said Children’s Cancer Fund Executive Director Jennifer Arthur. “Everyone will want to come to NorthPark to see the magic created by the kids.”
Residents are encouraged to engage in this interactive exhibit to learn more about each cancer survivor, the impact that art and pet therapy provides to kids, and the critical funds need to provide this kind of treatment.
To purchase a print of the artwork, scan the QR code on each panel.
Visit Prewett’s personal fundraising page: childrenscancerfund.com/grayson.
