A reduction of the tax rate and an increase in compensation were top of mind for the Carrollton City Council on Tuesday during discussion on the preliminary 2022 budget.
Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer said the preliminary budget comes with a compensation increase of 2.5%. He said the city did not raise salaries last year due to COVID-19, which was “not terribly unusual” as most cities across the state froze salaries.
The preliminary tax rate in the budget was unchanged from the year prior, remaining at $0.5875 for every $100 of valuation. Falconer, however, said he wants to continue the city’s trend of lowering the tax rate.
“I certainly would like to give back to our residents. We’ve done it seven years in a row,” he said.
Falconer said it would not be a large amount given back to residents, “slow and steady wins the race” and the city should give some money back to its residents. He added funds for a rate reduction could be used from various accounts, such as neighborhood partnerships or dedicated capital.
Councilman Steve Babick said it is imperative the city takes care of its employees and a consistent reduction is vital.
“It’s important that we maintain and attract and retain our talent. One way to do that is compensation,” Babick said.
He noted last year, pre-COVID, Carrollton’s average salary was 1% higher than neighboring areas. However, nearby cities gave employees raises last year while Carrollton froze salaries, causing the city to lag behind slightly.
Babick echoed Falconer’s sentiments saying a reduction to the tax rate is needed, and proposed a half-cent reduction. He said councils of years’ past have been financially responsible and “we have to go for year number eight … we shouldn't stop there.”
While the preliminary budget shows the city is doing well financially, Babick noted there is still a lingering concern regarding sales tax dollars as it relates to the ongoing COVID fears.
“We do not know what this next wave of COVID, whether sales and use tax dollars take a huge dip. There are just too many factors,” Babick said.
He added that he commends staff for asking for the “bare necessities” and applauds the efforts of the financial department and the city manager for doing so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.