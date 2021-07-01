The Carrollton City Council appointed members Pat Cochran and Andrew Palacios as mayor pro tem and deputy mayor pro tem, respectively, during a recent meeting. The appointments went into effect Thursday.
Cochran, who was elected to Place 3 in 2018 and reelected in 2021 after running unopposed, previously served as deputy mayor pro tem for the 2020-21 year at the end of her initial term. She will complete her second term in 2024.
“I am honored by the support shown by my fellow City Council members in my selection as mayor pro tem,” Cochran said. “I look forward to working with the new council in continuing to enhance our city by bringing in new businesses, redeveloping our aging neighborhoods and retail centers, strengthening our public safety, improving our streets, alleys, and parks, and building stronger exposure for our artistic initiatives and cultural programs and events. Carrollton is a great city, and it is an honor to serve its citizens in this new capacity.”
Palacios was elected to Place 4 in 2020 and will complete his term in 2023.
“I am humbled by the support shown by my fellow City Council members in my selection as deputy mayor pro tem,” Palacios said. “I hope to serve in this position as an advocate for the Council’s shared priorities of public safety, economic and community development, positive redevelopment, and furthering relationships with our schools.”
Palacios went on to say that Carrollton is a great place to live, work, and play because of its interested and involved citizens. “Council’s vision for Carrollton is to be the community that families and businesses want to call home. It is a beautiful place with social and economic diversity, caring first responders, a professional and dedicated staff, and amenities that offer something for everyone. I appreciate the privilege of serving Carrollton as deputy mayor pro tem.”
As mayor pro tem, Cochran will fill in for mayoral responsibilities if Mayor Kevin Falconer is ever unavailable to do so. As deputy mayor pro tem, Palacios will be able to fill in if neither Falconer nor Cochran are available. Both pro tem positions are appointed by the City Council from among the current City Councilmembers.
For more information on the Carrollton City Council, visit cityofcarrollton.com/council.
