The Carrollton City Council unanimously voted to suspend the current health and safety ordinance in favor of aligning with Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order from April 17 to begin the process of opening up the local economy after the increasing shutdowns caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The ordinance, which was approved April 7 and allowed for streamlined parameters and right-sized enforcement across all three counties represented in Carrollton, was amended at Tuesday’s meeting to now expire at 12:01 a.m. this past Wednesday rather than the originally scheduled April 30. Residents and businesses will continue to operate under the orders and jurisdiction of the county they reside in, as well as all statewide orders executed by Abbott.
“By releasing this ordinance, it’s not as if Carrollton is unprotected,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “If we need to act, the Disaster Declaration for Local State of Emergency that extends through May 12 remains in place giving us that power if necessary. Also, we have the governor’s executive orders as well as both Dallas and Denton Counties’ orders in place for the appropriate protections.”
Falconer mentioned that allowing the ordinance to expire provides more flexibility as we look at the possibility of reopening over the coming weeks and months. He also emphasized the need to consider the data rather than the date when making these big decisions.
Council members said while the city-wide regulation will now be relaxed, Carrollton will remain guarded and flexible with all the decisions coming down from the State and the Counties.
Under the April 17 executive orders from Abbott, a “retail-to-go” model will allow retail outlets in Texas to reopen beginning Friday; all schools statewide will remain closed for the 2019-20 school year; and the restrictions on surgeries will be loosened beginning last Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Additionally, state parks were reopened Monday with guidelines in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Dallas County extended its stay-at-home order to May 15 and amended that order to allow stores that sell fabric to operate for the sole purpose of selling school supplies, fabric, and other supplies needed to make cloth coverings and masks. The Dallas County Commissioners have clarified that the failure to wear a cloth covering while entering an Essential Business cannot result in any civil or criminal fines or penalties.
Since its adoption, Carrollton police and code enforcement have not issued any citations for a violation of the Health and Safety ordinance, a Class C infraction resulting in a fine up to $500.
As of Tuesday, there have been 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Carrollton community and two related deaths.
City facilities closed to the public on March 19, while virtual services remain in place.
There are a number of informational resources available from Dallas County Health and Human Services, Denton County Public Health, Collin County Health Care Services, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at cityofcarrollton.com/coronavirus.
To view the ordinance in full, as well as the city’s disaster declaration, visit cityofcarrollton.com/government.
