Carrollton is beginning its budget process for the upcoming fiscal year, but several uncertainties have made it difficult for the city to make accurate projections.
During Thursday night’s City Council meeting, Bob Scott, chief financial officer, said that several budget projections were made before the COVID-19 shutdowns and significant re-estimates are anticipated as the year progresses.
“We’re going into recession," Scott said. "Many of these impacts cannot be easily or fully estimated at the current time, but we know there will be changes in the future.”
To put in perspective the kind of changes the city may have to make in the budget, Scott referenced the rapidly increasing unemployment rate in Texas, which went from 3.5 percent to 9 percent in the last couple of weeks, he said.
“This has been an unprecedented change,” Scott said.
Sales tax revenue is another uncertainty facing the city.
“Sales tax is one of our most volatile revenue. "It’s our second largest revenue in the general fund and soon as you go into an economic downturn, there will typically be an immediate impact on sales tax,” Scott said. “We also have some proposed rule changes from the comptroller’s office that could potentially lower Carrollton’s sales tax.”
Currently, sales tax revenue is projected to reduce by $4 million in 2021.
General fund projections show a slight surplus in funds due to the city not spending all of its recurring revenue last year and property and sales tax growth. However, by 2025 a deficit of $5.5 million is projected.
When fiscal year 2020 comes to a close, the budget shows recurring revenue going down by 0.23 percent more than what was originally projected, but non-recurring sources of revenue is showing a 4-percent increase.
Residents may see rate increases next year for utility services. Scott said a 7.34 percent increase is needed for next year.
“Typically we will not raise water rates until the November/December time frame, which allows us to know exactly what our sales were for the fiscal year,” Scott said.
Included in this year’s budget are funds for the Rosemeade Recreation Center expansion, Rosemeade Rainforest enhancements and trail expansions.
The council will have several workshops and discussions on possible budget adjustments over the next few months and will vote to adopt the final tax rate and budget in September.
