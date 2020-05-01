Local municipalities such as Carrollton are following Gov. Greg Abbott's lead by reopening facilities and amenities they had closed in March.
Abbott outlined his plan to begin reopening businesses in Texas through a phased approach.
The state’s stay-at-home order was allowed to expire last Thursday as scheduled.
“There’s been a collective effort to slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said during Monday’s press conference. “Because of your efforts, the COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline over the past 17 days.”
The first phase, which began Friday, allows certain businesses to open. This includes all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls, but occupancy is limited to no more than 25 percent, according to the order.
Beginning Monday, Carrollton City Hall and the municipal court will reopen to the public with an occupancy rate of no more than 25 percent.
The McInnish and Rosemeade dog parks will open to the public, as will the Animal Service and Adoption Center.
The A.W. Perry Homestead Museum will open by appointment only.
Indian Creek Golf Club and Oak Creek Tennis Center and satellite courts will open but be limited to groups of four.
The Hebron & Josey Library and the Josey Ranch Lake Library will have a drive-through service only.
The Crosby & Rosemeade Recreation Centers, Carrollton Senior Center, sports fields, playgrounds and basketball courts and splash parks will remain closed.
Phase I also allows museums and libraries to reopen under the 25 percent capacity rule, but hands-on interactive areas must remain closed.
Liz McGathey contributed to this report.
