Carolyn Benavides was sworn in as Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD’s new trustee on Thursday.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD officially welcomed Carolyn Benavides to the Board of Trustees at the Thursday Board of Trustees meeting. Benavides was administered the oath of office surrounded by family and friends. She was appointed to fill a vacancy left by Juan Renteria, who resigned from his school board seat on Sept. 1.

 “I am honored and humbled to serve alongside the CFBISD board members,” Benavides said. “I look forward to working together and making a difference for all students in this wonderful school district.”

Benavides is a Carrollton business owner and philanthropist. She leads the Benavides Family Charity which serves those in need in Carrollton, Farmers Branch, Addison, Irving and Dallas.

Benavides is a leader for the CFBISD Educational Foundation and has served the foundation for over a decade. Benavides has fundraised over $100,000 for classrooms, programs and students in need during her tenure at the CFBISD Educational Foundation.

Benavides is an alum of R. L. Turner High School. Her accounting and business operations background has resulted in the ownership of a well-established area restaurant. Benavides and her husband have four sons – all CFBISD alums.

Board President Les Black said trustees look forward to working with Benavides.

“As a Board, we are excited to work alongside Carolyn,” Black said. “She is extremely vested in our community as a business owner, volunteer and CFB alumni. More importantly, she will help the Board in our pursuit of high expectations for all.”

Benavides will fill the role until the May 2022 school board election. Voters will then elect a candidate to serve the remaining unexpired term through May 2023.

