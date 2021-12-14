Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD celebrated the campus-wide renovation of Field Middle School on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
During the ceremony, the building’s official dedication plaque was revealed before the CFBISD Board of Trustees cut the ribbon.
Also in attendance were Field MS AVID students, cheerleaders, and teachers, the CFB Bond Oversight Committee, mayors and city officials, Chamber of Commerce members, district administrators, Rotary Club members and community members.
After the ribbon cutting, Advancement via Individual Determination students led attendees on tours of the renovated facilities featuring a new entry way, courtyard, and Quad-Pod Learning Studio.
The renovations were part of the 2018 voter-approved bond and included: fine arts classroom and performance space improvements, collaboration rooms, athletic track improvements and improved safety and security technology.
