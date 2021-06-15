Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is exploring ideas for a facility naming process.
Superintendent John Chapman said board members have inquired about how facilities in the district are named, and he said no policy exists.
“I went back to the office and started digging into how do we go about the process of naming such facilities,” Chapman said. “And guess what. We don’t have a policy for naming a facility.”
He said there is no policy that dictates whether the naming of the facility falls on the responsibility of the Board of Trustees or the administration or how community input is gathered.
Currently the district only has a placard that goes on a new building, which includes the name of the building, the administration and the board members.
Chapman provided the board with several sample policies from other districts, some of which he said are similar to each other in the language while others that vary.
Chapman asked the board members to examine the policies and make note of what they like best.
“They include a lot of different things,” Board President Les Black said. “Most of them include some form of community input. Most of them include some criteria for who or what something can be named after. They may include the decision making process, who’s in charge of the process and what’s the difference between naming and renaming. So we can look at all of that.”
Chapman said after the board members agree on a common set of guidelines and those have been vetted by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) the staff will create a final policy the board can vote on at a future meeting.
The board is expected to provide its feedback by the August board meeting.
“We don’t develop a policy in a month,” Chapman said. “It’s going to take you a few months. And then once we go through the naming, depending on how in depth you get, committees, etc. … then I’ll be able to help move that through the fall so that you have the opportunity to name whatever facility you would like to for the future.”
