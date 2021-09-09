As of Sept. 2, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employees will be granted paid sick leave while under quarantine for COVID-19.
The Board of Trustees unanimously passed a resolution that would extend from July 1 of this year through June 30,2022. The resolution would be retroactive granting necessary sick days to employees who quarantined prior to the resolution’s passing.
“This is a conversation we’ve had for several months now,” Superintendent John Chapman said. “The board approved this leave last year. We had the federal piece, and when the federal piece went away in December, the board was gracious enough to allow a sick leave.”
The resolution acknowledged that the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic could propose unexpected financial burdens on employees.
“The Board finds a public purpose will be served by granting additional paid sick leave to those employees who contract COVID-19 during the 2021-2022 school year, by demonstrating support of its employees, enhancing employee morale, supporting the retention of employees, and protecting the health of employees,” Trustee Tara Hrbacek read from the resolution.
The process for using sick leave will be the same as last year. The criteria would include if the employee has tested positive, if the employee was in close contact with a confirmed positive case, if an employee’s child tests positive and needs to be provided childcare and if the employee’s child was in close contact with a confirmed positive case needed care.
As of July 1, there have been 148 employees who needed to quarantine due to COVID-19.
“We currently have over 25,000 days in the sick leave bank, so it’s not going to be a problem” Board Liaison Brian Moersch said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.