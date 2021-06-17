CFBISD HBCU College Forum

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD has taken several initiatives to reach all students, such as hosting the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Forum.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is moving forward with a program that is designed to examine and improve diversity and inclusion within the school district.

The CFBISD Board of Trustees last week approved a request for proposal (RFP) with Creative Energy for consulting services.

Superintendent John Chapman said the effort is part of the district’s top priorities for diversity and inclusion.

This is the first time CFBISD has used a firm to address diversity and inclusion, said district spokeswoman Dawn Parnell.  

Three firms submitted RFPs, and committee a district staff members recommended Creative Energy.  

“There’s going to be a three-phased approach,” Chapman said. “They’re going to do a third-party audit to see where we are and what we need to do to improve.”

Chapman said the audit will take place over the summer, and the district will then receive a report of the findings.

The district will then train its principals, leadership and teachers.

“Then we’ll start on that plan to move that forward,” Chapman said. “We’ll have a committee, and we’ll go through the whole process.”

The district is expected to spend $374,200 with Creative Energy for its services. Out of three companies that submitted RPPs Creative Energy was more expensive than Parish Solutions ($326,700) and less expensive than Conscious Education Consulting ($570,000).

“Through this process CFBISD seeks to improve diversity and inclusion training and programming for staff,” Parnell said, “as well as develop a deeper level of cultural competency so we can better serve all students, staff and our community.”

This is just the latest in several efforts to address diversity in the district.

“Work on inclusion and diversity began in 2018,” Parnell said. “The district began hosting Student Impact Events, such as Hey Chica, Mija, El Padrino, A Different World and more. These events focus on cultural competency, and understanding and celebrating diversity.”

