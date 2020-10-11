In cooperation with The Doctor Spot, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District is offering a FREE immunization clinic on Thursday, at the Education Services Building in the Texas Room, 1820 Pearl Street, Building B in Carrollton, from 4-7 p.m.
The mission of The Doctor Spot is to serve the medically underserved. Immunizations are provided for students with no insurance or Medicaid. Passport Health will be in attendance to serve our students with insurance.
The clinic will be offering the following vaccines: TDap, DTap, Chicken Pox, Polio, Gardasil, Meningococcal, Hepatitis-B, Hepatitis-A and MMR.
Families are encouraged to consult with their school nurse in regards to what vaccines are required for school. A parent or guardian must accompany the student. A current copy of your shot record will be required to receive vaccines.
To ensure the clinic's safety, social distancing and face coverings will be carried out by staff and required for students and parents.
