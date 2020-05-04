Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced that graduation ceremonies for the senior class of 2020 will be held on May 30 at the Texas Motor Speedway located at 3545 Lone Star Circle in Fort Worth.
Creekview, Newman Smith, Ranchview and Turner High Schools will each have an individual ceremony.
Times for each graduation ceremony and additional details will be shared with students and families in the near future.
The large venue allows for the schools to host their ceremonies on, or near, their original dates in mid to late May and comply with recommended social distancing practices.
During the ceremony, graduates will accept their diploma in-person on “Victory Lane” providing a memorable ending to a senior year filled with uncertain times. Event details, including the specific dates and times of each commencement, will be announced by each Denton County high school in the coming days.
Parents and family members who attend will be asked to remain in their vehicles to watch the ceremony live while parked in the TMS infield. Family members who are in high risk categories for contracting COVID-19, or who are currently quarantined, are asked to remain at home and watch via Livestream.
“A great deal of thanks and appreciation for this program must go to Judge Andy Eads and his staff for their significant efforts in making this idea come to fruition in what was really a very short amount of time,” said Eddie Gossage, president and general Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends. We are honored by the opportunity to support each and every Denton County high school graduate as best we can in these difficult times.”
The diploma presentation will be “hands-free” and respect the social distancing guidelines outlined by Denton County Health Services.
Texas Motor Speedway will project the Commencement Ceremony on “Big Hoss,” a 12-story, 218-foot-wide video board to ensure that every graduate is seen by those in attendance, both in-person and virtually. Graduates, wearing academic regalia in addition to masks, will walk across a staging area to receive their diploma.
“We were glad to be able to provide some ideas to our area superintendents on how in-person graduation ceremonies can continue,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families.”
Last week it was announced that Lewisville ISD will be among the districts having a graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway as well.
Hebron High School will have its ceremony at 10 a.m. May 23.
