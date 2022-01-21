Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is looking to increase inclusivity.
In last week’s Board of Trustees meeting, College of Education Dean Kimberly McLeod from Texas A&M Commerce discussed next steps to bring more inclusivity to the district.
The district, with the help of McLeod, conducted an audit to understand where the district could improve in its inclusivity. McLeod said the district already knew that it needed to focus on Black, special education and economically disadvantaged students and their achievement in school. Additionally, McLeod said the district also needed to focus on understanding how Black students, making up 17% of the student population, account for 30% of the district’s school suspensions.
When asking staff and teachers at all the campuses, the general consensus, according to McLeod, was that CFBISD needed to be more culturally responsive to diverse ethnic groups, neurologically diverse students and to LGBTQ students.
To address the changes, McLeod said all leadership has undergone individual, specialized training to address a need for more cultural responsiveness. She said that she held one–hour training sessions one on one with each principal in the district to ensure each school would begin focusing on inclusion efforts.
“The value and benefit of that,” she said. “When you’re doing a workshop with a large group of people, it’s easy to hide and become invisible. But, when you’re one on one, you can’t run from me. You can’t hide from me.”
McLeod encouraged the board to continue administering cultural responsiveness training district wide and continuously revisit its goals in making sure all students feel included.
“Seeing your students up here this evening, we almost forgot there was a pandemic,” she said. “It was so beautiful. It’s just a reminder of why we do this work: so these students have the best life that opportunity can provide.”
